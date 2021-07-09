Khloé Kardashian ‘doesn’t like when people criticize’ Tristan Thompson

Despite the rollercoaster of emotions that Tristan Thompson has put Khloé Kardashian through, she “doesn‘t like when people criticize him.” Not only does she not like when people diss the serial cheater, an insider told PEOPLE it’s “very possible that they will get back together eventually.” The report comes after Tristan was roasted on social media because he left flirty emojis under one of Khloe’s photos. Over 1000 people responded to his comment with trash can emojis, and comments like “sir you need help” and “boo gtfo she doesn’t need any more toxicity in her life.”

©Khloe Kardashian



Tristan comments on Khloe’s IG post

But it turns out Khloe doesn’t like when her fans come to her defense because a source told PEOPLE, “She doesn’t like when people criticize him.” “He will always be special to her. It’s very possible that they will get back together eventually.” The source also told the outlet that she “is still very loyal” to Tristan. “For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it. She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan,” they said.

Earlier this week the outlet reported, “Tristan’s still trying to get Khloé back. He hasn’t given up and he doesn’t think the door is closed.” Khloe has stayed quiet about the situation on social media but she just posted a steamy picture in the shower that will definitely get Tristan’s attention. The Good American founder looked relaxed in an outdoor shower with water drop emojis. Kim Kardashian was taken aback by the photo and commented, “OMGGGGG !!!!!! 💦💦💦.”