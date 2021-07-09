Izabel Goulart wore one stunning look after another at the Cannes Film Festival

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart’s week has been filled with stylish looks while in France for the 74th Cannes Film Festival. The Victoria’s Secret model showcased her toned figure in several outfits this week that is making us want to reinvent our wardrobes and take a note or two from Goulart.

The day she arrived in France for the film festival, Goulart wore a scarf as a top paired with white trousers and a white blazer over her shoulders. She topped off the look with gold earrings and flat silver sandals.

The model arrived in France looking chic.

While walking the streets of France, Goulart showed off her abs in a colorful bralette top with a matching blazer and ripped baggy jeans. The 36-year-old accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace, gold hoop earrings, and tan sunglasses. She kept her shoes casual in tan flat sandals.