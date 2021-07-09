Celebrity Sightings: Day 3 - The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Izabel Goulart wore one stunning look after another at the Cannes Film Festival

The 36-year-old model was seen in various outfits while in France this week.

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart’s week has been filled with stylish looks while in France for the 74th Cannes Film Festival. The Victoria’s Secret model showcased her toned figure in several outfits this week that is making us want to reinvent our wardrobes and take a note or two from Goulart.

 

The day she arrived in France for the film festival, Goulart wore a scarf as a top paired with white trousers and a white blazer over her shoulders. She topped off the look with gold earrings and flat silver sandals.

The model arrived in France looking chic.

While walking the streets of France, Goulart showed off her abs in a colorful bralette top with a matching blazer and ripped baggy jeans. The 36-year-old accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace, gold hoop earrings, and tan sunglasses. She kept her shoes casual in tan flat sandals.

The Brazilian model showed off her abs in a bralette top and blazer.

Then on Thursday, for the premiere of the film ‘Stillwater,’ the model turned heads wearing a black halter top that exposed her entire back with feather-coated coordinating pants. For the occasion, she wore her brown hair straight down and parted in the middle with a red lip and round pearl earrings.

Izabel Goulart turned heads in a 1970’s inspired outfit for one of the premieres.

When she isn’t making the France streets her runway, the 36-year-old model spends time with her athlete boyfriend, German goalie, Kevin Trapp. The couple reportedly met in Paris and have been dating since 2015. In addition to being a famous athlete, Trapp also has his own oat milk brand, Moelk. Trapp is a co-founder of the company, according to Forbes. The product is being sold online and is available in some German supermarkets.

 
