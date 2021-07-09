Nicki Minaj speaks on life with her baby boy

Nicki Minaj is giving fans some rare insight into her life at home with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy.

During an appearance on Instagram Live on Thursday, July 8, the “Truffle Butter” rapper talked about what her life is like now that she’s raising a 9-month-old son, who she affectionately refers to as “Papa Bear” since she hasn’t revealed his name.

Minaj admitted that she was surprised by his outgoing personality since she wasn’t sure if he would “love people.” Actually, it’s quite the opposite, and according to Nicki, “he’s a people person.”

To make matters even cuter, one of the people Papa Bear loves the most is his grandmother. After mentioning that the 9-month-old will actually “wait by the stairs” for his grandma, Nicki also revealed, “she’s built a really dope bond with him since he was born.”

The beaming new mom said her son makes the cutest motion for his grandma to constantly hold him, going on to share a particularly touching moment with her fans.

“She’ll pick him up and then he’ll be like caressing her face,” she described. “And staring at her like…Oh my god, ugh…obsessed.”

The Young Money rapper then moved on to the subject of balancing motherhood and work commitments, shouting out all the moms who can relate to having to do it all.

“To the women that have to get up and go to work every day and leave the baby or put the baby in day care, God bless you,” she said. “Like I know that that‘s not easy.”