Dua Lipa joins Henry Cavill in upcoming spy movie

Dua Lipa is launching her acting career. The Grammy Award winner was recently cast in Argylle, a spy film starring Henry Cavill.

The film will be directed by Matthew Vaughn, the filmmaker behind successful film franchises like Kingsman and Kick-Ass. While the plot of the film is yet to be announced, early reports say it’s about “the world’s greatest spy,” who goes on a globe trotting adventure. The film will be based on an unpublished novel by author Ellie Conway.

This marks Dua Lipa’s acting debut, one we’d been expecting since earlier on in the year she revealed she was interested in acting and had been reading scripts and auditioning for different parts. Dua Lipa mentioned she’d been inspired by Lady Gaga’s acting career, which started with the TV series American Horror Story, directed by Ryan Murphy. Gaga played the role of The Countess, a vampire that owned the hotel where the series was set, and won a Golden Globe for her performance.

Years later, Gaga went on to earn an Oscar nomination for her role as Ally in A Star Is Born.

“I don’t think I’m quite there yet, I think I should focus on music,” said Dua Lipa in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “If I was to try TV it would have to be something as crazy as a show like that.”