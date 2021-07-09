Lele Pons’ boyfriend (and her mom) both cheered her up in a hilarious way

Lele Pons posted an adorable video of her boyfriend and mom the other day, giving her followers a good laugh. Pons has built her empire not only through her lifestyle videos, but also through her unique humor, which was shown in the social media video she posted.

In the video captioned, “How my boyfriend tries to cheer me up when I’m mad ❤️🥰 (inspired by @hannahstocking) w/ @guaynaa,” Pons’ is seen in bed before turning her phone’s camera to her boyfriend who is dancing shirtless next to her bed. While he’s dancing, the influencer’s mom opened the door in shock at what she walked into.

The video received over five million views with comments reading, “Your mom 😂,” and “Lmfaoooooo she didn’t want no parts 😂😂.” Pons also commented, “ should get my mom an Instagram account 😂😂” and her boyfriend also commented, writing, “I forgot to lock the door!! 😂😂.”