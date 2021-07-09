Lil Wayne shuts down rumors he married Denise Bidot

Lil Wayne and Denis Bidot’s relationship continues to confuse the world. Everyone thought the couple got married on April 20th of this year after the rapper tweeted that he was the “Happiest man alive” and today is “the beginning of our forever” even adding “The Carters.” The next month Bidot came back to Instagram after a 2-month hiatus with a blurry black and white photo of Lil Wayne kissing her on the cheek. Everyone has pretty much been carrying on with their lives believing they were married but on Thursday the rapper shut down rumors he married Bidot during an Instagram Live interview with Nicki Minaj.

During the interview between the long-time friends, Minaj explained that she wasn’t the only one who thought they got married, per Page Six. “The other day it was some tweets going on, and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’ and I texted you and I was like, ‘Oh, Congratulations. I can tell you’ve been in a good mood. And I said, ‘Congratulations,’ because I thought you had gotten married.” Weezy was excited to finally clear the air and replied, “I’m so glad you asked me that. I did not get married.” The 38-year-old rapper said the cryptic tweets back in April were actually about his children. “I said ‘The Carters,’ and girl, that’s my damn sons, that’s my sons’ little name of their little group,” Wayne laughed.

Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 20, 2021

Our 2020 HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse and the rapper have had a rollercoaster of a relationship. They started dating last year and Bidot went Instagram official in June 2020 after Wayne ended his engagement with Australian model La‘Tecia Thomas. But it all changed after it was reported that they broke up because the rapper endorsed Donald Trump for the 2021 presidential election. The model later denied reports on Twitter calling it, “absolutely false.” They made their relationship public again on April 14th when Wayne took to his Instagram stories to share a video of Bidot drawing a heart in the sand and writing “Denise and Dwayne.” A week later he posted the tweet that started all the rumors.