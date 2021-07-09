Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green stand up for their Son

In a recent interview, Megan Fox said that people have criticized the way her son dresses.

Megan Fox has been on everyone’s mind. Aside from having a couple of films coming out, she’s also involved in a notorious relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly. She told InStyle that her son, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, has been criticized by “mean, awful and cruel people” over the way he dresses.

Fox has spoken about her son’s creativity and way of dressing before in the past. “Sometimes, he‘ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” she said on ‘The Talk’ in 2019. ”And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there, here in California, he still has little boys going, ’Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ’Boys don’t wear pink.’”

‘So we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says,” Fox said.

Brian has also addressed these comments. “I‘ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, ’I don’t care.’”

Megan and Brian share three sons, Noah, Bohdi and Journey. All three boys have long hair, something that some people have criticized.

Brian also has an older son named Kassius from a previous relationship.