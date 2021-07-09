It seems that Shakira’s cheat day includes eating pizza in Miami, and we are low-key thinking about taking a trip and do the same. The Colombian superstar recently visited La Leggenda Pizzeria to indulge in a big cheesy, delicious, and warm pie.

But the star didn’t add some carbs to her diet alone; she brought the love of her life, soccer sensation Gerard Pique and their kids. As reported by the Miami Herald, the happy family visited the place to watch the match between Spain vs. Italy in the semifinal of the UEFA Euro 2020.

According to La Leggenda Pizzeria owner Giovanni Gagliardi, the couple are regulars and never make weird requests. “She had the award-winning pizza Margherita and our famous gnocchi,” said Gagliardi, according to the publication. “When she comes, she doesn’t call for any reservation or a private table,” he added. “She feels at home with us.”

Although Shakira is a part-time resident of Miami, you can definitely see that she feels and dress like the locals. For the occasion, the singer rocked a tie-dye look. The “Hips Don’t Lie” interpreter mix and match a pair of white shorts with a t-shirt with the same resist-dyeing technique.

She paired the summer look with a white fanny pack over her chest and a pair of white Nike sneakers with an orange neon swoosh. She also kept her naturally wavy hair in a messy half-up bun and her stunning face makeup-free. Pique also rocked casual attire by wearing a basic long-sleeved t-shirt and cotton shorts.