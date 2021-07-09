Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia lets everyone know she got it from her mama

Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia Ohanian, are back with another matching ensemble.

On Thursday, July 8, the tennis star and her 3-year-old daughter rocked coordinating pink loungewear sets, which only further prove just how much the pair like showing off their close relationship.

Williams’ sweater, which is from Brunette the Label, reads “Mama,” while Olympia’s says, “I got it from my mama.”

Serena shared a series of pictures showing her and her mini-me on social media, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into their latest fashion show. In the first picture, both her and Olympia strike identical poses with their hands on their hips.

The second flick features the duo with their hands above their heads in a ballerina stance, while the third shows Olympia hugging her mom‘s leg tightly with a huge smile on her face.

“From her mama,” Williams wrote in the caption of her post.

Olympia‘s dad, Alexis Ohanian, left his ladies some love in the comments, writing: “❤️❤️ my two girls”

It’s obvious how inseparable Olympia and her mom are, which is only further proven by the fact that the toddler has been following in Serena’s footsteps by joining her for tennis practices.

Back in April, Williams told PEOPLE that the main reason she enrolled her daughter in lessons was to keep her occupied while in a safe, socially-distanced environment.

“Honestly, we started because it’s a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we’re just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?” the superstar explained. “There was only one answer, to my dismay.”

“I’m not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, I want to make sure she’s good at teaching Olympia some techniques,” she added.

Having Serena Williams as a mom is one thing, but having her as your personal tennis coach might be even more impressive.