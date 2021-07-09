Drake rented out Dodger stadium for a romantic date with a mystery woman that might be Amari Bailey’s mom

Twitter is currently on fire after ABC’s Chris Cristi shared an aerial shot over Dodger Stadium that showed Drake and a woman enjoying a romantic date on the field. Cristi tweeted, “@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third baseline at an empty Dodger Stadium.” There was even a private bartender with his own little booth.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD@ABC7#Drizzypic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

Some people are upset by how much money he must have spent renting out the entire stadium but love is love and Drake is rich. As for who the mystery lady is? Twitter is convinced it’s the mother of Sierra Canyon high school basketball star and UCLA prospect Amari Bailey. He is a junior in high school and his mom Johanna Leia was spotted near Drake and Michael B. Jordan at a game in June.

Drake and Michael B. Jordan pulled up to a Sierra Canyon game 🔥 @brhoopspic.twitter.com/SYK8S2tx44 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2021

If you’re wondering why Drake is hanging out at high school basketball games, to begin with, he’s been attending the games with Lebron James who’s son, Bronny also plays for the same team. However, from the start people have been joking that if you saw Bailey’s mom you would understand why Drake was getting so invested in his games. According to Sportskeeda, Leia is a former model for Wilhelmina and Ford and she stars on the Lifetime reality series Bringing Up Ballers with Bailey. She has over 197k followers at the moment and describes herself as a “mother” and “entrepreneur.” TheFashion Nova partner often shares stunning photos of herself and adorable photos with her son.