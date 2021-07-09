Scott Disick celebrates daughter Penelope’s birthday, girlfriend Amelia Hamlin leaves sweet comment

Scott Disick has a heartfelt message for his only daughter in honor of her 9th birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday, July 8 to wish his little one, Penelope Scotland Disick, a happy birthday. The father of three posted a sweet photo of a younger Penelope sitting on a bathroom counter in a white tee and sweats, showing him self in the mirror as he snaps the sweet flick.

“My life my love my everything,” Scott wrote in his caption. “You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can‘t express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!!”

He continued, “And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!”

The 38-year-old wasn’t the only one to wish his little one a happy birthday--his girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, also left a note to the birthday girl in Disick’s comments section.

“Little peesh 🥺💞💞,” the 20-year-old wrote, referring to one of Penelope’s many nicknames. “happy birthday to the best facialist in town.”

The 9-year-old is Disick’s middle child, also sharing Mason Dash Disick, 11, and Reign Aston Disick, 6, with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.