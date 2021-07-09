Melania Trump looked casual yet sophisticated while in New York for the first in six months

It’s been six months since former President Donald Trump and his family left the White House. Since then, the family has been keeping a low profile until recently when former first lady, Melania Trump was photographed this week arriving at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
Prior to this, the Trump family has been spending time in West Palm Beach, Florida where the former president has his members-only Mar-a-Lago club. This week was the first outing where Melania was seen outside of Florida.
A political source told People magazine,“While Palm Beach is their main residence, the Trumps go back and forth from New York to New Jersey during the summer season. Melania and her own family do many things together and not necessarily with Donald.”
“She never liked press scrutiny and hates it more now,” the source went on to tell People. ”She will do whatever she can to avoid being photographed or interviewed. She remains low key, enjoying her life with her family.”
Since leaving the public eye in the White House, Melania’s style looks more casual and relaxed. On Tuesday, while in New York City Melania opted for a tan blazer with white pants, a square tote, and large black sunglasses.
Then, on Wednesday, the 51-year-old was seen with her 15-year-old son Barron, wearing a black button-down shirt with white pants and $645 Christian Louboutin pointy-toe flats, according to the New York Post. She once again topped off her look with large black sunglasses to shield her face from the sun.