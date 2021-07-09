President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
Melania Trump looked casual yet sophisticated while in New York for the first in six months

The former first lady was spotted arriving at Trump Tower this week.

It’s been six months since former President  Donald Trump and his family left the White House. Since then, the family has been keeping a low profile until recently when former first lady,  Melania Trump was photographed this week arriving at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

First Lady Melania Trump breaks silence on Capitol Hill riot©GettyImages
Melania Trump was seen for the first time in NYC since leaving the White House.

Prior to this, the Trump family has been spending time in West Palm Beach, Florida where the former president has his members-only Mar-a-Lago club. This week was the first outing where Melania was seen outside of Florida.

A political source told People magazine,“While Palm Beach is their main residence, the Trumps go back and forth from New York to New Jersey during the summer season. Melania and her own family do many things together and not necessarily with Donald.”

“She never liked press scrutiny and hates it more now,” the source went on to tell People. ”She will do whatever she can to avoid being photographed or interviewed. She remains low key, enjoying her life with her family.”

Since leaving the public eye in the White House, Melania’s style looks more casual and relaxed. On Tuesday, while in New York City Melania opted for a tan blazer with white pants, a square tote, and large black sunglasses.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 06, 2021©GettyImages
Her style was sophisticated and chic.

Then, on Wednesday, the 51-year-old was seen with her 15-year-old son  Barron, wearing a black button-down shirt with white pants and $645 Christian Louboutin pointy-toe flats, according to the New York Post. She once again topped off her look with large black sunglasses to shield her face from the sun.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 07, 2021©GettyImages
Melania Trump looked causal and stylish in NYC this week.

