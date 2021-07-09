Heather Morris pays emotional tribute to Naya Rivera with special tattoo

Heather Morris is honoring her friend and Glee co-star Naya Rivera with a special tribute, marking the first anniversary of the star’s death with a new tattoo.

The 34-year-old actress who played Brittany, best known for being Santana’s girlfriend and confident on the iconic show, took to social media to write a sweet message in memory of Naya.

Heather posted a video of her new tattoo, which reads “tomorrow is not promised” on her arm, along with a caption that describes Naya as “the brightest star” in her eyes.

Fans of the actresses recognized the meaning behind Heather’s tattoo, as it comes from one of Naya’s final tweets, posted on July 2, 2020. “No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.”

She also stated she is absolutely grateful for Naya and the moments they spend together on and off the show, and now her “legacy lives on in kindness and being that sassy queen” in her eyes.

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020

“I‘m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between,” Heather shared.