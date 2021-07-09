The Queen of Pop is supporting the Princess of Pop in her conservatorship battle. Madonna is the latest star to show support to Britney Spears publicly. The “Express Yourself” singer took social media to share her sentiments towards Spears’ court case.

“Give this woman her life back,” Madonna wrote over a photo of herself. In the image, the 62-year-old global sensation can also be seen wearing a white sleeves top written with the words “Britney Spears” in pink. “Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”

She continued, “This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we coming to get you out of jail!” she concluded.

Madonna and Britney’s friendship dates to decades ago; however, after making headlines for the controversial 2003 VMAs kiss and their track “Me Against the Music,” their association grew up stronger, becoming one of the most iconic moments —and kisses— of live tv and awards.

©GettyImages



Singers Britney Spears(L), Madonna, and Christina Aguilera perform onstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City.

Besides Madonna, top celebrities including Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Iggy Azalea, Miley Cyrus have also supported the “Lucky” singer.

After years of fighting in silence and putting her best face on social media, the 39-year-old pop icon spoke directly to the judge and requested the end of her conservatorship, alleging mistreatment from her management team, including her father, Jamie Spears.