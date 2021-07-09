The Queen of Pop is supporting the Princess of Pop in her conservatorship battle. Madonna is the latest star to show support to Britney Spears publicly. The “Express Yourself” singer took social media to share her sentiments towards Spears’ court case.
“Give this woman her life back,” Madonna wrote over a photo of herself. In the image, the 62-year-old global sensation can also be seen wearing a white sleeves top written with the words “Britney Spears” in pink. “Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”
She continued, “This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we coming to get you out of jail!” she concluded.
Madonna and Britney’s friendship dates to decades ago; however, after making headlines for the controversial 2003 VMAs kiss and their track “Me Against the Music,” their association grew up stronger, becoming one of the most iconic moments —and kisses— of live tv and awards.
Besides Madonna, top celebrities including Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Iggy Azalea, Miley Cyrus have also supported the “Lucky” singer.
After years of fighting in silence and putting her best face on social media, the 39-year-old pop icon spoke directly to the judge and requested the end of her conservatorship, alleging mistreatment from her management team, including her father, Jamie Spears.
“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, and my management who played a huge role in punishing me … they should be in jail,” Britney said during her explosive speech. “I want changes; I deserve changes.”
“Ma‘am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn’t know that,” Spread revealed to the Honorable Brenda Penny, who sits in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County in California and listens to the singer’s plea at the time.
According to Spears, there is no need for her to be evaluated multiple times, especially since she is the one enriching others. “Honestly, I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated,” she added. “I’ve done more than enough.”
Weeks after the mediatic hearing, Britney Spears’ father submitted a new court filing alleging that he and other family members are constantly receiving death threats.
As reported by CNN, the singer’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, filed a petition on Wednesday, July 7, to request extra security support due to a recent “marked increase in the number and severity of threatening posts” on social media platforms, text messages and phone calls.
It is also reported that Jamie Spears disapproved of Montgomery’s request. CNN revealed that the court documents recently obtained cite cites that 24/7 security could cost over $50,000 a month. Such money would come out from Britney Spears’s 60 million fortune.
Jamie Spears court papers state that his objection “not meant in any way to minimize the threats to Ms. Montgomery or anyone else, but rather allow the Court to make an informed decision given the serious cost.”
The filing reveals that he, including Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney’s little sister, “has been the subject of innumerable and ongoing threats as well — not just recently, but for years.“
The next conservatorship hearing is scheduled for July 14.