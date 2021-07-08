Travis Barker gives Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope a pink drum set for her birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s second-oldest child Penelope is celebrating the big 9 today. The stylish mini Kardashian doesn’t have an Instagram but there are a lot of people wishing her a happy birthday on the app, like her moms boyfriend Travis Barker. Earlier in the day the drummer shared a video on his Instagram story of Penelope and Kourtney playing a small drum set with the words “HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE.” But that wasn’t it because it appears like the famous drummer had it customized and painted baby pink, with her name written in black over the bass drum.
Kardashian reposted Barker’s birthday shoutout in her story and a couple hours shared pictures and videos of Penelope rocking out with Travis on her new custom drum set. Kardashian wrote in the caption, “My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy.” Barker commented, ”Penelope you’re a rock star 🥁 HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉” and reposted it on his story.
This morning Kourtney shared a selfie with the sleeping birthday girl and wrote, “slept with her since the day she was born and now she is 9.” Penelope’s father “Lord Disick” hasn’t shared anything on his Instagram today in honor of her birthday but he did share a video of a diamond watch on his story.
When it comes to kids, Barker has proven he’s an amazing dad. He is extremely close with his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, and his children Landon and Alabama he shares with ex Shanna Moakler have been actively defending him against troll online. On May 14, Landon told someone on TikTok “our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is.“ Alabama has also called out her mother and has been a big supporter of Barker and Kourtney’s relationship. She often shares videos of the couple and is now Kourtney’s photographer.
On Monday the 42 year-old shared two photos in a bikini and bucket hat for the 4th of July, and the 15-year-old wrote in the comments, ”I take the best pictures♥️🥰.” The Poosh founder replied, ”oh yes you do 📸 ❤️.” Atiana also left heart and flame emojis under the post.
Kourtney Kardashian channels boyfriend Travis Barker with face tattoo IG filter
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have fun in Disneyland with her son
A certain accessory has fans wondering if Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Disneyland