Barron Trump shows off 6-foot-7 stature in NYC walking next to his mom, Melania

Barron Trump had onlookers shocked as he emerged from Trump Tower in New York City, revealing his 6-foot-7 stature.

The former first son was photographed in the Big Apple alongside his mother, Melania Trump, this week, towering over her 5-foot-11-inch frame. The rarely-photographed youngest son of Donald Trump is already well over 6 feet tall even though he only just turned 15 years old.

Barron looked every inch of his tall stature on Wednesday, July 7 as walked next to his mom and their security detail as they were snapped leaving their Manhattan home, the Trump Tower in NYC.

The teen was wearing a dark, long-sleeve T-shirt tucked into his jeans, also showing off how much he cares for his mother, with the Daily Mail saying he was carrying her bag for her as they made their way to the car.

The rare Louis Vuitton x Richard Prince bag cost $3,995 when it was released in 2008, according to the outlet. While that’s certainly a pretty penny, it’s not quite as impressive as the $11,000 black Hermes Birkin bag his mom was carrying right by his side.

Melania also kept things simple, wearing a black button-down shirt with white pants and a pair of $645 Christian Louboutin pointy-toe flats.

The former president is 6-foot-3 himself, so it’s no surprised many of his children ended up being tall. Just last month, at a GOP event in North Carolina, Donald Trump marveled at how his youngest is also already the tallest in the family.

“Barron is 6-foot-7, can you believe it? And he’s 15,” Trump said at the time. “Eric is short — he’s only 6-foot-6,” he joked of his 37-year-old son, who was previously the tallest in the family.