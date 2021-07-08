Catherine Zeta-Jones latest selfie proves she is the epitome of a Hollywood star

Dewy skin, a glamorous robe, and a luxurious marble setting are brought to all of us thanks to the one and only Catherine Zeta-Jones. The beloved actress recently took social media to share with the world her makeup-free stunning face in a mirror selfie.
Captioning the image with a simple “Hello,” the star, let the photo do the talking. Rocking a printed robe in pink and sleek hair, Zeta-Jones greeted the world from what it seems to be her beauty station. In the counter space of the vanity, it is possible to appreciate her go-to skin products, which according to Women’s Health Mag, include Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, face oils, and exfoliants.
The 51-year-old actress received thousands of likes on social media; however, it was the selfie she shared with fellow actor and husband Michael Douglas that stole the show. “When bad selfies happen to good people😂well maybe.. not so bad and not so good😂,” she wrote, sharing a series of pictures including the pair kissing each other.
“It’s humanly impossible for Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones to EVER take a bad selfie/picture. Ever. 🙌” a fan wrote. “We love them, there [sic] natural, not staged…..❤️” another person added.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been Hollywood’s power couple for two decades. In the past, she confessed that they “have a lot of fun together,” and it’s their unusual schedule that helps them keep their marriage consistent.
“We‘re either on, or we’re off. I’m really working 16 hours a day, or I’m not. He’s doing the same or not. So we’ve had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us,” she said. “My husband is 25 years older than me. That’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs.”