Catherine Zeta-Jones latest selfie proves she is the epitome of a Hollywood star

Dewy skin, a glamorous robe, and a luxurious marble setting are brought to all of us thanks to the one and only Catherine Zeta-Jones. The beloved actress recently took social media to share with the world her makeup-free stunning face in a mirror selfie.

Captioning the image with a simple “Hello,” the star, let the photo do the talking. Rocking a printed robe in pink and sleek hair, Zeta-Jones greeted the world from what it seems to be her beauty station. In the counter space of the vanity, it is possible to appreciate her go-to skin products, which according to Women’s Health Mag, include Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, face oils, and exfoliants.

The 51-year-old actress received thousands of likes on social media; however, it was the selfie she shared with fellow actor and husband Michael Douglas that stole the show. “When bad selfies happen to good people😂well maybe.. not so bad and not so good😂,” she wrote, sharing a series of pictures including the pair kissing each other.

“It’s humanly impossible for Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones to EVER take a bad selfie/picture. Ever. 🙌” a fan wrote. “We love them, there [sic] natural, not staged…..❤️” another person added.