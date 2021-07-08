Kylie Jenner looked pretty in pink in a teaser for the relaunch of her cosmetics brand

Kylie Jenner is jumping on the clean cosmetics bandwagon. On Wednesday, the makeup mogul posted on Instagram about the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics, which includes using clean and vegan formulas in her products.

The stunning photos posted to both Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram pages showed some of the revamped products launching on July 15. In the photo the 23-year-old posted, she is wearing a pink fuzzy off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with her hair in a bun and her pouty lips modeling her famous lip kits.

She captioned the photo, “the NEW @kyliecosmetics is officially launching on July 15 on KylieCosmetics.com! Everything is clean and vegan, and I can‘t wait for you guys to try these new formulas! I’m also sooo excited to let you guys know that I’ll be launching soon in @Douglas_Cosmetics @Nocibe_france @HarrodsBeauty @theofficialselfridges @MeccaBeauty @UltaBeauty @Nordstrom @GoldApple @BootsUK and @shoppersdrugmart this year! I’m so thankful to all of you who have been on this journey with me, and can’t wait to take you into the new chapter of Kylie Cosmetics. See you on July 15 at 9am Xo.”

Then over on Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram, a stunning photo of Jenner looking pretty in pink was posted to further showcase the new line. In the picture, the 23-year-old looked glamorous in big pink sunglasses, blunt bangs, and a red pouty lip. The post was captioned, “8 days to go... ⏱I’m wearing:👄 Mary Jo Lip Kit 😊 Baddie on the Block Blush ✨ Queen Drip and Salted Caramel Kylighter.”