Celebrities react to Jennifer Garner’s childhood photo

She was adorable then, and she is adorable now! Jennifer Garner’s baby photo inspires us to create a time machine just to travel back and grab her sweet cheeks. The actress took social media to show how she has been practicing for the red carpet her whole life.

The Yes Day star shared three side-by-side images of herself looking over her shoulder and showcasing her posing skills and iconic dimples. “When you know your angle…💁🏻‍♀️ #DidSomeoneCall? #OverTheShoulder,” she captioned the image.

The collage photo sparked a reaction among her followers and her celebrity friends, who couldn’t stop praising the beauty. “It’s Baby Jen for me!” Reese Witherspoon commented on the post.

“Strike a pose. There’s nothing to it. Vogue,” wrote actor Kevin Weisman. “The dimples!” Gwyneth Paltrow highlighted.

Fans of the star couldn’t help it and also praised Garner. “You’re beautiful at any angle. Inside and out. Those dimples too!😍” a person said. “Photogenic since birth!” another added.

A follower even went ahead and thanked Jennifer for her charitable work. “Don’t know you personally but you certainly seem like an angel. All your affiliation and collaboration are with organizations that are trying to make a difference. Kudos to you,” the person wrote. While another one said: “She is my absolute favorite actor in the world. Not to mention she appears to be a wonderful mother and philanthropist.”

And it is true! For years the actress has supported causes that benefit those in need. Garner has hosted galas and dinners in benefit of Women’s Cancer Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and became an Artist Ambassador for Save the Children in 2009.