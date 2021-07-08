Megan Fox has had enough of people acting like she is dating a younger man

Megan Fox has had enough! The iconic actress says she is tired of people making such a big deal about the age gap between her and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The 35-year-old Hollywood star who recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with the 31-year-old singer, declares she doesn’t understand why the age difference has become a controversial talking point, when in reality Megan is just four years older than him.

She also took a moment to criticize the double standard that exists between men and women, adding “no one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger,” when in fact the actor’s wife, Amal Clooney, is 17 years younger than the movie star.

The star also said that they “would have been in high school together,” and explained that it’s “so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

“You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35,” she shared.

Megan recently confirmed that she is on good terms with her ex Brian Austin Green, taking to Instagram to comment on the actor’s recent post, where he shares a kiss with his new girlfriend.

Brian captioned the sweet photo “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with,” to which Megan commented “Grateful for Sharna,” his new girlfriend.