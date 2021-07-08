Tristan Thompson leaves flirty comment on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram post

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s on and off boyfriend of several years, appears to be interested in her again. On a recent Instagram post, Tristan left a set of heart-face emojis in the comments. The couple has been involved in a dramatic back and forth relationship since 2016.

The Instagram post is a throwback, featuring Khloe looking happy and relaxed on the beach. She captioned it: “Daydreaming of being here.” Tristan left three heart emojis on the post, which followers were quick to spot and react to.

Comments read, “Leave her alone!” and “Block him sis!”

Khloe and Tristan recently broke up due to rumors of him having cheated on her with Instagram model Sydney Chase. Afterward, more reports and photographs appeared of Tristan partying with different women.

They were first linked together in 2016, where they were introduced by a mutual friend. They confirmed their relationship in October of that year, when Khloe posted a photo of them during Halloween.

Over the following years, their relationship grew complicated with there being plenty of rumors of Tristan cheating on Khloe. In April 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter True Thompson. Khloe wrote: “Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can.”

The couple continues to work on their relationship to this day. On Khloe’s birthday, Thompson posted a tribute on Instagram where he discussed Khloe and how great of a person she is. “I‘m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote. ”I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True.”