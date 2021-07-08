Pippa Middleton enjoys date night with husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews enjoyed a night off from parenting duties on Wednesday. The Duchess of Cambridge ’s sister and brother-in-law attended the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium.

©Getty Images



Pippa and James are parents to son Arthur and daughter Grace

The mom of two looked stylish in pictures published by the MailOnline. Pippa stepped out wearing blush REDValentino culottes teamed with a Lipsy London top, according to the Middleton Maven Twitter account. Princess Charlotte’s aunt completed her look with hoop earrings, Castaner wedges and shades.

Pippa’s brother-in-law Prince William, president of the Football Association, was also at the game on July 7. Unlike last week, the Duke attended the match on Wednesday without his wife Kate, who is self-isolating at home after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

©Getty Images



The Duke of Cambridge also attended the semi-final match between England and Denmark on July 7

It was a kid-free date night for Pippa and James. The Celebrate author and her husband, who wed in 2017, are parents to two-year-old son Arthur and baby Grace . Pippa welcomed her second child in March. Following Grace’s birth, a family source told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “Mother and baby are doing well,” adding, “She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.”