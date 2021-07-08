Pippa Middleton enjoys date night with James Matthews
DATE NIGHT

Pippa Middleton enjoys date night with husband James Matthews

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister and Prince William attended the same event on July 7

 Pippa Middleton  and James Matthews enjoyed a night off from parenting duties on Wednesday. The  Duchess of Cambridge ’s sister and brother-in-law attended the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium.

Pippa and James are parents to son Arthur and daughter Grace©Getty Images
Pippa and James are parents to son Arthur and daughter Grace

The mom of two looked stylish in pictures published by the MailOnline. Pippa stepped out wearing blush REDValentino culottes teamed with a Lipsy London top, according to the Middleton Maven Twitter account. Princess Charlotte’s aunt completed her look with hoop earrings, Castaner wedges and shades.

Pippa’s brother-in-law  Prince William, president of the Football Association, was also at the game on July 7. Unlike last week, the Duke attended the match on Wednesday without his wife Kate, who is self-isolating at home after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Duke of Cambridge also attended the semi-final match between England and Denmark on July 7©Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge also attended the semi-final match between England and Denmark on July 7

It was a kid-free date night for Pippa and James. The Celebrate author and her husband, who wed in 2017, are parents to two-year-old son Arthur and baby Grace . Pippa welcomed her second child in March. Following Grace’s birth, a family source told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “Mother and baby are doing well,” adding, “She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more