Kanye West reportedly helped Kim Kardashian with upcoming KKW Beauty rebrand

Even though they’re headed for divorce, it looks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still make a good team.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced earlier this week that her KKW Beauty website would be shutting down in August to prepare for a rebrand. When she put out her statement, many fans speculated the brand was shutting down because she plans to drop the “W” from the company’s name in light of her pending divorce from Kanye West.
Despite those assumptions, a source close to Kim and her beauty company told Page Six that is not the case at all. Actually, West helped his estranged wife with the rebrand.
“Fun little fact, Kanye helped come up with the new name,” the insider shared, not disclosing what that new name will be.
Their source also confirmed WWD’s report that the rapper also helped the his estranged wife with the brand’s new packaging and formulas.
“It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body and many incredible collections over the past four years,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story. “On August 1st midnight we will be shutting down the kkwbeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged with an elevated and sustainable new look.”
She continued, “I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned. In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website.”
“Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won’t be gone for too long,” she concluded, signing the statement, “XO, Kim Kardashian West.”
Seed Beauty — the beauty incubator company responsible for launching KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics — sued their parent company, Coty, in June 2020 for stealing their formulas.
KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics--which is also overhauling its products--could possibly be rebranding as a result of the ongoing lawsuits.