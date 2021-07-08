Bella Hadid has already outdone herself with her Cannes fashion looks so far

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing and the celebrities are pulling out all of the stops, including Bella Hadid. The 24-year-old beauty has been seen in a variety of looks so far and we can’t get enough of them.

For the premiere of Leox Carax‘s ‘Annette,’ the supermodel stepped out in a structured white gown with a black bodice and a long train that came from the back. She finished the look with Chopard diamond drop earrings and an elegant updo, according to InStyle.

©GettyImages



Bella Hadid looked beyond stunning in this white structured gown.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old paid homage to the character Cher from the classic movie, ‘Clueless’ by wearing a pink checkered collared top and matching mini skirt. She topped off the look with black thong sandals and her hair in a fun updo. Hadid captioned the post, “Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾 Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹.”