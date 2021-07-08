Bella Hadid style at Cannes
Bella Hadid has already outdone herself with her Cannes fashion looks so far

The supermodel’s style has not disappointed so far.

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing and the celebrities are pulling out all of the stops, including  Bella Hadid. The 24-year-old beauty has been seen in a variety of looks so far and we can’t get enough of them.

 

For the premiere of Leox Carax‘s ‘Annette,’ the supermodel stepped out in a structured white gown with a black bodice and a long train that came from the back. She finished the look with Chopard diamond drop earrings and an elegant updo, according to InStyle.

Cannes Film Festival 2021 - "Annette"©GettyImages
Bella Hadid looked beyond stunning in this white structured gown.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old paid homage to the character Cher from the classic movie, ‘Clueless’ by wearing a pink checkered collared top and matching mini skirt. She topped off the look with black thong sandals and her hair in a fun updo. Hadid captioned the post, “Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾 Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹.”

 

The stylish outfits did not stop there. Next, for the Chopard party, Hadid wore a black minidress that was covered in white feathers and had sheer back sleeves. She accessorized the look with diamond drop earrings, and chain-link heels. Once again her dark hair was pulled back from her face.

Chopard Dinner Arrivals - The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival©GettyImages
Bella Hadid posing in a chic look at the Cannes Film Festival.

Then on Instagram, Hadid posted a series of photos of her on the plane having fun while getting some glam done. A makeup-free Hadid wore a Jean Paul Gaultier set that consisted of a sheer black top that had the designer‘s name on it in gold with matching pants. She wore a black and gold printed headband to keep her hair away from her face. The model captioned the post, “Daily commute to Paris.”

 
