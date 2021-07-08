PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event
Celebrity Exes

Brian Austin Green cleared the air about any beef between him and ex Megan Fox

The actor took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday after his Instagram post made headlines.

Yesterday,  Megan Fox and  Brian Austin Green made headlines regarding a certain Instagram post. Now, Green is clearing up any rumors that there is beef between him and his ex-wife, Fox.

Brian Austin Green Instagram©Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green’s Instagram story.

“For people that need or want clarification. Megan and I get along great,” the 47-year-old actor, wrote on his Instagram Story. “Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love.”

For some background on this situation, yesterday, the ‘90210’ actor posted a sweet photo of him and his girlfriend, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ dancer Sharna Burgess sharing a kiss. He captioned the photo, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with. ❤️.”

 

His ex-wife of 10 years, Fox, commented on the photo writing, “Grateful for Sharna” with a purple heart emoji. Fans in the comment section of Green’s post were unsure if the actress was throwing shade or not to Green’s caption since the two have only been divorced for less than a year.

After months of speculation, Green finally confirmed his and Fox’s split in May of last year after 10 years of marriage. The couple has three songs together, eight-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi, and 4-year-old Journey.

Barstool 500©GettyImages
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as a couple on stage together during one of his shows.

Fox is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly for over a year. The two first met on the set of the film, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” by Randall Emmett.

