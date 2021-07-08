Bella Hadid goes Instagram official with boyfriend Marc Kalman: everything we know

Bella Hadid is feeling healthy and loved. On July 8th the 24-year-old model shared a series of photos that included an adorable blurry photo smiling and sharing a sweet embrace with a man with the caption, “Time of my life” and “Healthy, Working and Loved.” She didn’t tag the mystery guy in her photo but her fans went into private detective mode and were able to figure out that it is most likely art director Marc Kalman. Kalman and Hadid were spotted on a lunch date with a supermodel in New York City last month. Here’s everything we know about the new IG official couple!

©Bella Hadid





According to The Sun, the new couple was introduced by mutual friends. The Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi claimed that Hadid had a new boyfriend a couple of months ago but didn’t release his name, per ELLE. Then on June 5th, The Daily Mail published a video of Hadid leaving lunch together. They tried not to make it obvious and walked with some distance between each other before jumping in the car with others. A little more than a month later it looks like Hadid is ready to share her love with the world.

It’s the first public relationship Hadid has been in since her on and off relationship with The Weeknd officially ended in July 2019. Kalman seems like a low-profile “normal guy” and his Instagram profile is set to private just like Ariana Grande’s husband Dalton Gomez and Olivia Rodrigo’s new boo Adam Faze. Hadid and Kalman follow each other on Instagram but he has only shared 156 posts and doesn’t even have a profile photo. He has just over 3k followers which include Hadid, designer Virgil Abloh, and Diplo.