From movie star, activist to social entrepreneur, Rosario Dawson, continues to leave her mark on the world with a new clothing collection

Rosario Dawson, the 41-year old, Puerto Rican/Afro-Cuban actress and activist invited HOLA! to spend a very special day with her, in a very loving setting surrounded by family and friends. Rosario opened up to us about her childhood memories and of her grandmother, her recent challenges, and her passion for her social enterprise, Studio 189, which she co-founded with her friend Abrima Erwiah.

The photoshoot took place at the beautiful N.J. home of her friend Jerry Duplessis, the Haitian musician and producer, and bass guitarist for the Fugees. They share a close friendship, and along with her mom’s presence, made the interview feel like a warm family gathering, filled with dancing and laughter, which is something her mom missed during these Covid-19 times.





Photographer: Jesus Cordero | Fashion stylist: Jason Rembert | Look: Studio 189 | Makeup: Shanell | Hair stylist: Zoe Verdejo | Behind the scenes video and music: Jalen James

This day was also very significant and emotional, as it marked the 10th anniversary of Rosario’s grandmother‘s passing. Both Rosario and her mom talked about her (Mami and Mima) throughout the photoshoot and expressed their deep love for her. Her mother, Isabel Celeste mentioned how proud her mother would be of Rosario’s success as a Latina in the film industry, with all her work as an activist, and now with her new clothing line for social change that will empower communities through education and training.

“Today is a beautiful day. We celebrate my mother‘s transition and today is 10 years of missing her and honoring her and supporting her. I’m really happy HOLA! is doing this. It is a Portada Latina and Mami was a very proud latina!” - Isabel Celeste