Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ‘still very much in touch’

It’s not easy to break up with the same person multiple times because they won’t stop cheating but according to insiders, Khloé Kardashian is “doing okay.” PEOPLE reported Wednesday that she’s staying positive as she and Tristan Thompson continue to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. “Khloé is doing okay. True will always be her first priority and ultimately she‘s focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé’s life,” a source told the outlet. A second source said he is trying to get her back and “doesn’t think the door is closed.”

©@tristanthompson13



Tristan and Khloe

It’s a powerful skill to be able to forgive and find the bright side, especially with such a public cheating scandal but PEOPLE’s source said Khloe’s “not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation.” They went on to note, “And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True.” A second source told the outlet,“Tristan’s still trying to get Khloé back. He hasn’t given up and he doesn’t think the door is closed.” Considering she let him back in the past, Tristan might be on to something. “She’s, unfortunately, someone who wants to always try and see the best in him,” the second source added.

Tristan seems to be doing great and spent the 4th of July partying with friends at REVOLVE’s﻿ all white party at ﻿ NOBU in Malibu, California. He arrived solo in a white fit and black sunglasses. Tristan posed with friends and kept himself refreshed with beverages. celebrity hotspot is a popular spot for the Kardashians but they were off celebrating the 4th elsewhere.

©GettyImages



Tristan at REVOLVE’s July 4th party

It was revealed last month on June 21st that the Good American founder and Boston Celtics player had been broken up “for weeks,” Reports ‘confirmed’ that Khloé and Tristan broke up as a result of Sydney Chase’s claims that they hooked up multiple times. Hours before reports of their split, Daily Mail published a story claiming two days before fathers day Tristan left with three women into the “hook up room” at a Bel-Air party. As for Chase, a source told The Sun all the “fame and pressure” that came from her claims made her leave Hollywood and move back to Maryland to be with her daughter for a bit.