Maluma announces music video with Scott Disick and Saweetie after confusing Twitter fight

Everyone was really confused to see Maluma and Scott Disick fighting on Twitter but it looks like it was all a publicity stunt for his new song. Everything started on Tuesday when Disick tweeted “Wtf with this guy @maluma.” Maluma retweeted Disick and added, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?” But it didn’t stop there, Disick replied, “@maluma I didn’t have to try that hard, get over yourself your a joke.”

What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine? https://t.co/eAMbaa8zRa — MALUMA (@maluma) July 6, 2021

@maluma I didn’t have to try that hard, get over yourself your a joke — Scott Disick (@ScottDisick) July 6, 2021

The exchange had people riled up with many of Maluma’s fans taking shots at Disick. One replied, “Bro but actually why are u dating someone 8 years older than Mason.” But on Wednesday Maluma shared photos with a blonde Disick on the set of a music video with the caption, “TOMORROW / MAÑANA 6 pm ET @Youtube.” There’s been a mix of emotions in the comments, one fan wrote, “Noooo.” Another praised Maluma for another successful publicity stunt and wrote “king of marketing.”

Maluma has teased the project in his Instagram story and not only is Disick in the video but the one and only Saweetie is featured as well. It drops tomorrow at 6 pm ET on YouTube if you want to solve the mystery.