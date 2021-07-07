The reason Ludacris was forced to stop getting tattoos

Ludacris is opening up about the reason why he stopped getting tattoos, and had to put a limit on the amount of artwork he wanted on his body.

The 43-year-old singer and actor confessed he planned to be covered “head to toe” in ink, however he changed his mind when he decided to launch his acting career in Hollywood.

Now the star of Fast and Furious is revealing during his latest interview that although he only has three tattoos right now, he would have liked to have more pieces done, if he wasn’t working in the film industry.

“I used to want to get a lot of tattoos, and then I started, humbly speaking, shooting movies, and sometimes they have to cover your tattoos so you gotta sit in the make-up chair for hours while they cover your tattoos, so I stopped getting them at only three,” he shared.

The star talked about his active lifestyle, which includes a diet and exercise schedule, declaring he works out six days per week.

He also remarked the importance of having a rest day from his activities, as his “goal isn‘t to look like the most ripped, biggest guy in the gym,” explaining he just wants to be “functionally right in between the man that works out hard,” and the man who “drinks beer and whiskey on the weekends.”