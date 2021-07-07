Rihanna was victim of a trespassing incident at her Los Angeles home

Rihanna was the victim of a trespassing incident at her Los Angeles home, as it was reported after the police were called when the singer’s security team noticed a man had jumped over a perimeter wall.

Loading the player...

And while the authorities were quick to respond, it seems the man fled by the time they arrived. Now an investigation is going on, with the purpose of identifying the trespasser.

The 33-year-old fashion designer and entrepreneur was not at home at the time of the incident, with a close source stating that she is currently renting out the property.

This is not the first time Rihanna is the target of a dangerous situation, as she also had to deal with an unwanted visitor named Eduardo Leon in 2018, who was later arrested after entering her Hollywood Hills property, declaring he hoped to spend the night at her place and wanted to have sex with the artist.

The disturbing individual eventually pleaded guilty to stalking, vandalism and resisting arrest in connection with the incident, after the police reported that Eduardo spent 12 hours inside Rihanna’s mansion before someone from her team found him inside the property.