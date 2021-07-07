Are Scott Disick and Maluma feuding for real?

Two people we never expected to be feuding are Scott Disick and Colombian singer Maluma. The two men are making headlines this week with their ongoing Twitter feud. Disick and Maluma have hung out several times in the past but now something is causing a rift between them.

Reportedly, the reality star tweeted on Tuesday, “Wtf with this guy @maluma.” The 27-year-old singer responded to Disick, saying, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?”

What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine? https://t.co/eAMbaa8zRa — MALUMA (@maluma) July 6, 2021

Disick fired back saying, “@maluma I didn’t have to try that hard, get over yourself your [sic] a joke.”

It’s unknown what caused the rift between the two and some are even suspecting that this “feud” is for publicity for something Disick and Maluma are potentially working on together. Supposedly, the two are working on a music video together and were seen both in Miami a few months back.

In April, Disick posted a photo of him, Maluma, and another friend laughing together. He captioned the picture, “Happy birthday Papi 🥩.”