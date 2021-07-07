63-year-old Sharon Stone spotted ‘hanging out’ with 25-year-old rapper RMR

Sharon Stone is currently being linked to a rapper by the name of RMR, who just so happens to be 38 years younger than her.

According to reports from Page Six, fans have spotted Stone, 63, and RMR, 25, on dates together all over Los Angeles. Just last week, they reportedly hit up hotspots Delilah and The Highlight Room, where they were seen dancing together to hip-hop music.

“She’s definitely having a hot girl summer,” a source told the publication “They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles. They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there.”

RMR is an up-and-coming artist who protects his identity by wearing a ski mask and gold grills on his teeth. The rapper “respects her and thinks she’s cool as f**k,” according to an insider, who says they have been spending the last few months together.

Stone even commented on his last Instagram post, leaving a string of clapping emojis underneath the set of photos.

We can always count on Sharon Stone to be open and honest when it comes to juicy topics like her love life--especially when its an on-screen romance.

Late last year, during an episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Stone revealed to host Andy Cohen that her best on-screen kiss was with her Casino costar, Robert De Niro. The actress gave De Niro the prestigious title of “best kisser,” also explaining that it meant a lot to her as a fellow actor, because she held him in ”extraordinary high regard” before they met.

“Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser. Bob was far in a way the best kisser,” she revealed in September 2020.

Stone went on to explain that De Niro was the actor she “admired the most” and had been waiting for the moment she could ”sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold [her] own.”