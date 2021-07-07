Eva Longoria celebrated National Bikini Day by showing off all of her bikini looks

July 5 was National Bikini Day and Eva Longoria seemed to have missed it. Considering the day comes right after 4th of July, the actress might have been too busy celebrating the holiday but she’s making up for it now.
On Tuesday, Longoria posted a series of photos to Instagram showing several of her past bikini looks. The 46-year-old captioned the post, “Little late for #NationalBikiniDay but just gonna leave this right here 👙.”
Friend, Victoria Beckham commented on Longoria’s post writing, “U look incredible as always x miss u xxxx kisses x.” Fashion designer, Brian Atwood commented, “❤️❤️❤️.”
Sofía Vergara, Eva Longoria, Emilio Estefan, José Andrés will become board members of the National Museum of the American Latino
George Clooney Eva Longoria and more stars launch film school in Los Angeles
Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón celebrate anniversary: See Marc Anthony and more honor them!
Here are some of our favorite celeb bikini moments in honor of National Bikini Day
While there is a day to celebrate the swimwear style, it’s important to know the history behind the celebration. On July 5, 1946 a French designer named Louis Réard revealed a two-piece swimsuit on a Parisian showgirl for the first time at the Piscine Molitor swimming pool in Paris, according to History Channel.
The two-piece swimwear was given the name “bikini” after the U.S. atomic test that took place off the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean around this time.
While women were wearing halter tops with swim shorts in the 1930s, the bikini was a totally different style. Throughout the years, there was some resistance to the bikini, some generations calling the swimwear style too risqué and revealing.
The swimwear has come a long way with styles ranging from string bikinis, to high-waisted looks.