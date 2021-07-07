Eva Longoria celebrated National Bikini Day by showing off all of her bikini looks

July 5 was National Bikini Day and Eva Longoria seemed to have missed it. Considering the day comes right after 4th of July, the actress might have been too busy celebrating the holiday but she’s making up for it now.

On Tuesday, Longoria posted a series of photos to Instagram showing several of her past bikini looks. The 46-year-old captioned the post, “Little late for #NationalBikiniDay but just gonna leave this right here 👙.”

Friend, Victoria Beckham commented on Longoria’s post writing, “U look incredible as always x miss u xxxx kisses x.” Fashion designer, Brian Atwood commented, “❤️❤️❤️.”

While there is a day to celebrate the swimwear style, it’s important to know the history behind the celebration. On July 5, 1946 a French designer named Louis Réard revealed a two-piece swimsuit on a Parisian showgirl for the first time at the Piscine Molitor swimming pool in Paris, according to History Channel.

The two-piece swimwear was given the name “bikini” after the U.S. atomic test that took place off the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean around this time.