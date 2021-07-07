Lady Gaga poses for a makeup-free summer selfie

Lady Gaga is baring it all this summer, soaking up some sun with a beautiful bare face.

The “Rain On Me” singer posted a short clip of herself tanning in her backyard on Tuesday, showing her Instagram followers exactly how she likes to spend her time off.

“May your 🖤 shine like the ☀️,” the 35-year-old captioned the video, which shows her holding her chest and gazing into the camera. Gaga kept it very casual in the makeup-free footage, wearing nothing but a pair of pearl earrings as her long hair blew in the breeze.

Gaga has clearly been enjoying the summer and all the good weather that comes with it, sharing another picture in the great outdoors just last month. In June, she posted two Boomerangs on Instagram showing off her curves, captioning the post with rainbow heart emojis in honor of Pride Month.

Back in May, the “Bad Romance” singer made a surprise in-person appearance in West Hollywood as local officials granted her a key to the city, officially declaring May 23 as Born This Way Day. The honor came alongside the 10-year anniversary of Gaga’s Born This Way album’s release, which boasts the message of LGBTQ pride and acceptance.

“You’ve been the motherf*****g key to my heart for a long time,” the artist told the crowd as they cheered her on. “I’ll honor this and I’ll cherish this, and I promise that I’ll always be here for this day...to celebrate with you. To feel joy with you, to cry with you, to laugh with you. Because you know what we are? We’re poets and we’re just talking to each other.”