Kendall Jenner gets ‘emotional’ watching boyfriend Devin Booker in NBA finals

Kendall Jenner couldn’t be more proud of her boyfriend Devin Booker, who just played--and won--his first NBA finals game ever.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a short clip to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched her boyfriend competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed from the stands as she watched the competition at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.

“I’m not emotional, you are,” the 25-year-old wrote over a video of the arena lighting up in the beginning of the game.

Earlier that same evening, Jenner shared a photo to her Story showing herself decked out in an all-orange ensemble in honor of the Suns’ signature hue, adding an orange basketball emoji for special effect. Clearly she couldn’t be more excited to support her man in his endeavor for his first championship.

Luckily for both Kendall and Devin, she seemed to be his good luck charm, as the Suns took a 1 to 0 series lead by winning the game by a score of 118 to 105. Devin scored 27 points during the game, while fellow Suns star and NBA legend Chris Paul led the way with 41 as Phoenix made its first Finals appearance in 28 years.