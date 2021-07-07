Ben Affleck bonds with Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme during Hamptons shopping trip

Things just keep getting more and more serious between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck since they rekindled their 20-year-old romance.

The happy couple were seen out in the Hamptons on Tuesday afternoon as they spent time with the singer’s 13-year-old daughter Emme and one of her friends.

While Lopez stayed in the car, Affleck escorted Emme and her pal into a nearby general store. Once they arrived, the Justice League actor was seen in the driver’s seat of the couple’s black SUV as Jennifer sat alongside him in the front passenger’s seat.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Affleck parked the car on the street outside of a row of shops, where he and Lopez appeared to be discussing their game plan to one another before Ben got out of the car.

Once Ben, Emme, and her friend jumped out of the car, Jennifer kept the windows of their SUV rolled up as she waited for them to return.

The singer kept things casual for this short outing, wearing her hair in a bun and wearing a bright pink crewneck sweatshirt. She spiced things up a bit with a pair of large gold sunglasses, also giving a peek at her multi-colored bikini top peeking out from her sweatshirt.

As for her other half, Ben matched Lopez’s casual vibes by throwing on a simple grey lightening bolt tee and a pair of black pants. He also threw on a baseball cap and a pair of bright white sneakers.

The 48-year-old had a huge smile on his face as he bonded with Emme, also being photographed exiting a local bookstore with a shopping bag in hand. Affleck even placed his hand on each of the girls‘ backs as they walked back to their parked SUV to ensure their safety.

This recent spotting comes after Bennifer spent the recent Fourth Of July holiday together in the Hamptons. Just one day prior, the couple were seen taking a romantic stroll together, smiling and laughing the whole way.

Not only are they spending time together on vacation, the Friday before their flight, Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a day at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Los Angeles. They brought Jennifer’s children along, as well as Ben’s youngest child, nine-year-old son Samuel.

The actor shares Samuel, as well as daughter Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with ex wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares her twins with ex husband Marc Anthony.