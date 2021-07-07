Brian Austin Green has finally moved on from Megan Fox

2020 was full of celebrity breakups and divorces, including Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. Back in November of last year, Fox filed for divorce after being married to Green for 10 years. While Fox is in a serious relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Green seems to have moved on with someone else too and the actress is throwing shade or you could say, appreciation at it.
The ‘90210’ actor recently shared a sappy post about his girlfriend, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro Sharna Burgess. The photo was of the couple kissing and was captioned, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with❤️.” Burgess commented back, There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you ♥️.”
Fox commented on her ex’s post, “Grateful for Sharna,” with a purple heart. Fox’s comment can be looked at two ways, either she’s throwing shade at Green’s comment considering the two split only eight month ago. Or it can be viewed that the ‘Transformers’ actress is truly happy for her ex and his new girlfriend. Reportedly Fox’s comment has since been been deleted.
While most comments congratulated the couple on their happiness, other comments read, “Ouch..” and “Shots fired,” taking Fox’s side.
It’s great to see the actor moving on from his marriage to Fox. Earlier this year a source told E! News that he was having a hard time accepting their breakup. “Brian is definitely not making it easy or doing things quickly. Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that.”