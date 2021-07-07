Beyonce and friends in the Hamptons
Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed a quiet boat ride together after partying in the Hamptons

The famous couple were seen in hoodies on a boat out east.

While celebrities were celebrating the 4th of July with barbecues, others were taking the weekend to relax and recharge. Compared to other celebs,  Beyoncé and  Jay Z had a low-key holiday weekend in the Hamptons.

Beyonce in the Hamptons©GrosbyGroup
Beyonce covered up while taking a boat ride in the Hamptons.

Photographers captured the famous couple enjoying a quiet boat ride in the Hamptons with friends. The ‘Crazy in Love’ singer wore a white sweatshirt with a hoodie over her head and loose beige pants. She wore black sunglasses and a red lip with her casual look. The singer carried a tiny square beige bag to complete her outfit. The 39-year-old carried her sandals as she got on and off the boat.

Jay-Z wore a black zip-up hoodie and matching pants with white sneakers. He too wore his hood up on his head.

Jay-Z in the Hamptons©GrosbyGroup
Jay-Z dressed in all black for the occasion.

Prior to the boat ride, the famous couple did attend a star-studded all-white party that City Girls‘ JT also attended and gushed about seeing the singer and rapper. The rapper took to social media to gush about her encounter with Beyoncé writing, “I made it.”

She Tweeted more about her interaction with Beyonce saying, “I love Beyoncé if I didn’t feel like I made it no other day tonight I did! She told me I was beautiful & she’s proud & to keep going! God look At my life….I came from nothing at all.”

Other celebs in attendance at the party included Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill.

