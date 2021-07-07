Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed a quiet boat ride together after partying in the Hamptons

While celebrities were celebrating the 4th of July with barbecues, others were taking the weekend to relax and recharge. Compared to other celebs, Beyoncé and Jay Z had a low-key holiday weekend in the Hamptons.

©GrosbyGroup



Beyonce covered up while taking a boat ride in the Hamptons.

Photographers captured the famous couple enjoying a quiet boat ride in the Hamptons with friends. The ‘Crazy in Love’ singer wore a white sweatshirt with a hoodie over her head and loose beige pants. She wore black sunglasses and a red lip with her casual look. The singer carried a tiny square beige bag to complete her outfit. The 39-year-old carried her sandals as she got on and off the boat.

Jay-Z wore a black zip-up hoodie and matching pants with white sneakers. He too wore his hood up on his head.

©GrosbyGroup



Jay-Z dressed in all black for the occasion.

Prior to the boat ride, the famous couple did attend a star-studded all-white party that City Girls‘ JT also attended and gushed about seeing the singer and rapper. The rapper took to social media to gush about her encounter with Beyoncé writing, “I made it.”