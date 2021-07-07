Scarlett Johansson is pregnant with her second child!

Scarlett Johansson is pregnant! The acclaimed actress is expecting her second child, and her first with husband Colin Jost.

Loading the player...

The Hollywood star, who is enjoying the success of her highly-anticipated movie ‘Black Widow’ alongside Florence Pugh, is ready to expand her family, as it was reported by multiple outlets.

A close source to the actress and beauty entrepreneur has revealed “Scarlett is actually due soon,” adding that both “she and Colin are thrilled.”

The 36-year-old star was rumored to be pregnant after she was forced to skip some of the scheduled events for the movie premiere, and now a different source has confirmed that “she hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow.”

“Which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” the source shared.

©Marvel Studios





Scarlett was also said to be “keeping a very low profile” to avoid media attention, even skipping in-person interviews and only holding virtual appearances.

Including her latest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she was only filmed from the shoulders up.

The actress welcomed her first daughter Rose in 2014 with her now ex-husband Romain Dauriac. The former couple split up in 2017 and their divorce was finalized later that year, with details of the arrangement kept private.