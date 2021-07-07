Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s home vandalized by disturbing man

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s home suffered great damage, after an unwanted visitor vandalized their Los Angeles property, which is currently undergoing major renovations.

When the police arrived, the unidentified individual was still there and claimed Sofia is his mother, explaining that he strongly believes the Colombian star is part of his family and wanted to call her attention.

The man spray painted messages on the walls of the couple’s home, which was recently painted, and took responsibility for the exterior and interior damage, as it was reported that the home was “absolutely ruined,” with an estimated $100k in damages.

He also used orange paint and wrote his social media username on the walls, possibly to communicate with the actress. However Sofia only has one son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, from a previous marriage, which means the trespasser doesn’t have a connection to her.

The authorities arrested the man and although he took total responsibility, there’s still no publicly announced charges.

Sofia and Joe were not home at the moment of the trespassing, and it was reported that the actor had to deal with the police when they found out about the situation.

The Hollywood couple has had to deal with dangerous threats before, as they also had two stalkers disturbing them in two different occasions