Kelly Ripa proves that she has 2 feet after family photo sparks hilarious conspiracy theory

There have been some amazing celebrity conspiracy theories over the years, like Beyonce is in the Illuminati and Michael Jackson faked his death. But a new hilarious conspiracy theory surrounding Kelly Ripa’s feet is unlike any other. On Monday the happy mom shared family photos from their “delayed” graduation trip for her and Mark Consuelos’ oldest son Michael Consuelos but in the first photo, it looks like Kelly is balancing perfectly on one foot. Her fans quickly noticed the optical illusion and started leaving comments asking where her other foot was, “The picture looks awesome wheres your other foot Kelly” one confused fan wrote. Another commented, “This is crazy but where are your feet?”

If Ripa did only have 1 foot there would be no reason why this is funny, but since she has two feet the whole thing is just really silly. She couldn’t keep quiet about the situation and made an Instagram story with Mark asking “I don‘t know, maybe I’m just jetlagged, but can you explain to me why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?” Her husband bluntly responded, “It looks like you’re missing a leg.” “Well obviously I’m not because there it is in the other photos,” Ripa answered. “Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other? There’s another foot there, it’s just crossed over.” Her hilarious husband replied, “Maybe they don’t have the zoom function on their phones.” The jet-lagged host ended the video with, “You guys are weirdos. You are. There I said it.”

After she called the people in her comments “weirdos” Ripa went back to her IG story and said even the people she worked with are weirdos. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host said their digital producer Andrea Lizcano said if she really has 2 feet to prove it. Ripa then showed her two feet and started joking that people were going to say she still wasn’t telling the truth and was somehow faking it. Then she proved it once and for all after she brought her phone camera up from her feet to her face in one motion to prove the other foot didn’t belong to someone else.