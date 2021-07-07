Jessica Simpson’s husband says she ‘still makes him laugh as hard as day one’ in touching anniversary post

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson have been married for 7 years and their love and bouts of laughter are still going strong. On Tuesday July 6th Eric shared a series of photos from their beautiful wedding ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California with the adorable caption, “Jessica, I love you. 7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one.” The couple got married on July 5, 2014, so his post came a day late but he wrote in the caption, “I had fun yesterday celebrating us.” He concluded the touching post with, “Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama. I love you, babe!!! Happy Anniversary!”

Jessica and Johnson dated for 4 years before tying the knot and they exchanged vows in front of about 280 family and friends which included her sister Ashlee Simpson, and Jessica Alba. Their 2 beautiful children were there to party, Maxwell who was 2 at the time was the cutest flower girl, and their son Ace was just over a year old.

Per Easy Weddings, the ceremony was officiated by her dad Joe Simpson and Jessica was so overcome with emotion she choked up and they had to start again. Then, Jessica was so flustered she said her own name during the exchanging of vows but thankfully the funny bride laughed it off. After the party they spent their wedding night in the same luxurious cottage former US president John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy stayed in during their 1953 honeymoon.

Although Jessica didn’t make a post of her own this year, last year for their 6th anniversary she shared a photo of them posing with her dream gift: a giant crystal butterfly. She wrote Johnson an adorable letter in the caption that said, “Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore.”