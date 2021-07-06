Jennifer Lopez says she is having the best time of her life

Jennifer Lopez is welcoming new beginnings! The iconic actress and singer is opening up about this new chapter of her life, amid her new projects and rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

During her latest interview, Jennifer went on to talk about her new music collaboration Cambia El Paso with Rauw Alejandro, and admitted she is really having the best time of her life, as she has some upcoming film projects that are set to be released.

She also revealed that following the controversial split from her ex fiancé Alex Rodriguez, friends and family were concerned, however Jennifer remains positive and is doing better than ever.

Jennifer, who was recently spotted spending the 4th of July weekend with Ben Affleck, stated she is “super happy,” and appreciates the love from her fans.

Confessing she wants to make sure that everyone who cares about her knows that she cares “about them so much,” and that she has really gotten to a place in her life where she is great on her own.