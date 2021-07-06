Rihanna wore a 1920’s inspired look for a night out in NYC

Rihanna has been seen out and about around New York City lately, making the streets her runway with all of her fabulous fashion looks. Last week we saw the singer wearing an all-pink outfit complete with a fur bucket hat. More recently over the weekend, the 33-year-old wore a flapper girl inspired look.

©GettyImages



Rihanna’s 1920’s inspired look from over the weekend.

The other night, Rihanna stepped out in a black lace $650 slip dress from the brand from Vaquera and long strands of pearl necklaces. In true 1920’s fashion, she topped off her look with a pair of black Manolo Blahnik slingbacks, a Gucci shoulder bag, and a red lip.

©GettyImages



Rihanna’s weekend style.

Rihanna is clearly a big fan of slip dresses. Back in March she wore a slip dress with boots, according to Yahoo. Last week she wore a sheer pink slip dress for a date night with her boyfriend at Barcade.

The Fenty Beauty founder’s look was polished and sophisticated for a night out but also comfy and cool to beat the brutal July heat. The Barbadian beauty was photographed outside of the well-known Carbone restaurant. It’s unknown who exactly Rihanna was meeting up with, maybe it was her boyfriend A$AP Rocky or a friend.