Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hang out with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at Louis Vuitton event

The Louis Vuitton Parfum event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France was star-studded, to say the least, with two of Hollywood’s biggest couples posing together for the first time ever. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were in attendance, spending some time talking to another famous pair, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.
Of course, both couples wore Louis Vuitton for the event, at which the French fashion house unveiled its latest fragrance line, Les Extraits Collection. Architect Frank Gehry and Louis Vuitton‘s “master perfumer” Jacques Cavallier Belletrud partnered for the project, according to reports from WWD.
The “Firework” singer shared a set of posts from the outing onto Instagram on Monday, July 5, showing how nicely her and her fiancé cleaned up to celebrate the fragrance launch. Perry was glowing in a sparkly, colorful dress with lavender tulle, a silver handbag, and a pair of black ankle strap heels. Bloom kept things more classic, sporting an avant-garde black harness over a classic white shirt and black pants combo.
“@louisvuitton puts the LV in L💜VE,” she wrote in her caption, with one photo featuring the couple looking lovingly in each others’ eyes.
Bloom shared his own set of photos, in which he operated the camera for a pair of sweet selfies showing them going in for a kiss.
“You me n LV ❤️,” he wrote under the flicks.
Turner and Jonas, who tend to be a more private couple, didn’t share any photos from the event on social media, but they did recently post about their two year wedding anniversary.
Fittingly enough, the bride’s beautiful gown was custom-made by Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. It’s only right since Turner is an ambassador for the French fashion house.
“2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub,” Sophie wrote under one post. “I mean… f**k it, it’s been 2 years,” she captioned another.
The Jonas Brothers singer also posted twice for the milestone, captioning one post, “2 Years Of Party Times” and another, “The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet.”