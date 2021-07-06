Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis are summer goals in latest swimsuit campaign

Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis, are summer goals in their latest swimsuit campaign for Andie Swim. The actress and her crew rocked matching red bathing suits while laying on a deck with water as their background.
“Today is the day! SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most,” Moore wrote on social media sharing the jaw-dropping images.
Also announcing the campaign, Scout shared a photo of herself posing in one of the swimsuits. “Truly, to me, nothing is sexier than a woman who feels powerfully embodied and totally comfortable in her skin. I love @andieswim and the incredible women who make it because behind every suit is the intention to give each woman the opportunity to experience that radiant confidence. This photo and this dynamic suit make me feel so good!” she said.
According to the brand’s founder and CEO, Melanie Travis, Demi Moore is a supporter of the company and invested in it. “Demi was an early investor,” she tells InStyle. “We’ve always talked about what would make sense to do together, and then back in December of 2020 — in anticipation of a successful vaccine rollout and then what would hopefully be a great summer of friends and family, being able to travel, and get together again, across the United States — we felt like this could be the perfect summer to do a campaign together.”
The founder also revealed that Demi came with the idea of posing with her daughter for the campaign. “Andie is such a cross-generational brand, so I was thrilled when she said that, not just because I think it’s perfect for the brand and the campaign, but also it’s the first time that Demi and her daughters have been in a campaign together,” Travis says, as reported by the publication. “So, for many reasons, I’m so excited that it worked out this way.”
Travis also said they want “to show that no matter who you are, you can look and feel great. After all, if you’re wearing a swimsuit, hopefully you’re having fun somewhere. We just really believe that you should be able to enjoy life’s great moments and not be tugging at your swimsuit.”