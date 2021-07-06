Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis are summer goals in latest swimsuit campaign

Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis, are summer goals in their latest swimsuit campaign for Andie Swim. The actress and her crew rocked matching red bathing suits while laying on a deck with water as their background.

“Today is the day! SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most,” Moore wrote on social media sharing the jaw-dropping images.

©Andie Swim





Also announcing the campaign, Scout shared a photo of herself posing in one of the swimsuits. “Truly, to me, nothing is sexier than a woman who feels powerfully embodied and totally comfortable in her skin. I love @andieswim and the incredible women who make it because behind every suit is the intention to give each woman the opportunity to experience that radiant confidence. This photo and this dynamic suit make me feel so good!” she said.

According to the brand’s founder and CEO, Melanie Travis, Demi Moore is a supporter of the company and invested in it. “Demi was an early investor,” she tells InStyle. “We’ve always talked about what would make sense to do together, and then back in December of 2020 — in anticipation of a successful vaccine rollout and then what would hopefully be a great summer of friends and family, being able to travel, and get together again, across the United States — we felt like this could be the perfect summer to do a campaign together.”