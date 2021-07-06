Ciara and Russell Wilson recreate pic of Princess Diana and Prince Charles for their anniversary

Ciara and Russell Wilson found the perfect way to celebrate their five year anniversary: recreating an iconic picture from another beloved couple, Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

The couple is sharing more pictures from their trip to Venice, Italy, which they recently embarked on together in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.

One post Ciara shared on both Instagram and Twitter on Monday, July 5 shows the singer and her baller boo walking out of the same building Prince Charles and Princess Diana once did during a trip to the city back in 1985.

Just like the royal couple, the Wilsons are flanked in the back by two men who are exiting the building behind them.

“You Always Make Me Feel Like A Princess,” she wrote, tagging her husband.

Tuesday, July 6 marks five years since the happy couple’s fairytale wedding in England. For the event, Ciara wore a one-of-a-kind Cavalli Couture gown featured Chantilly lace and floral appliqués with a long train and veil, while her bridesmaids all wore custom black stretch satin dresses designed individually for them by Michael Costello, with input from the bride.

The Seattle Seahawks star wore a custom Giorgio Armani made-to-measure evening-tails ensemble, while all his groomsmen sported classic Armani tuxedos.

The couple’s anniversary trip to Italy comes a year after they welcomed their second child together, son Win Harrison, in July 2020. They also share daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir Jr., 7, who she shares with rapper Future.