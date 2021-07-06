Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spotted packing on the PDA in Italy

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have finally confirmed their relationship, putting on some serious public displays of affection while on a romantic vacation in Italy.

The rumored couple were spotted holding one another and kissing in Monte Argentario, Italy, in photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, July 5. The pair were seen wearing matching blue outfits while standing on a yacht in the ocean, enjoying the beautiful view and their uninterrupted time with one another.

While Olivia opted for a high-waisted blue bikini, Harry wore some simple swim trunks, a hat, and a light jacket, which he removed once they got in the water.

Styles and Wilde headed to Italy after the singer wrapped filming on his new movie, My Policeman, in England. The couple was spotted walking with their arms wrapped around each other last week in Porto Ercole.

“Harry has been seen taking a break on the beach in Porto Ercole after he finished filming My Policeman in London,” a source told Page Six.

“Olivia has also been in London, spending time with her kids, who are there with Jason,” the source continued. “Olivia stayed behind with her kids, then she flew into Porto Ercole to join Harry.”

The 37-year-old actress and the former One Direction singer, who is 10 years her junior, have been romantically linked since January after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

The couple was first seen together at the top of the year, when they were spotted holding hands at Styles’ manager, Jeff Azoff’s, wedding. These photos came following reports that Styles signed on to act in the Wilde-directed film, Don’t Worry Darling, in September 2020.