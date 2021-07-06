Cindy Crawford showed off her athletic side by taking a surf lesson over the weekend

Cindy Crawford continuously proves that age is just a number. The supermodel not only is a master at posing for the cameras, she is also quite the athlete.

Over the holiday weekend, the 55-year-old was having some fun in the sun while taking a surf lesson at Kelly Slater Wave Co. Surf Ranch. In the photo she posted to Instagram, the model is seen wearing a bathing suit bottom and wet suit top while riding a surfboard with her arms in the air.

Looking like she was having the time of her life, Crawford captioned the photo, “And this is why I call @raimanaworld the Big Blue Pill — he can get anyone up—even me! Thanks Raimana, @kellyslater, @stridersworld and everyone else at the @kswaveco #surfranch for an unforgettable day of family fun! 🏄‍♀️ 📸 @toddglaser.”

The day before, Crawford posted a stunning photo of herself in honor of the 4th of July holiday. The photo showed the model posing in a white dress while lounging on a boat with an American flag waving next to her. She captioned the post, “Happy 4th! So grateful to be American, even with all her imperfections ❤️.”

While Crawford was enjoying her weekend, her daughter Kaia Gerber was mourning the loss of actor and model Daniel Mickelson. Mickelson passed away over the weekend and the cause of death is still unknown. Gerber took to her Instagram stories to pay tribute to her friend.